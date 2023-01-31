Nursing Student Found Hanging
Bhubaneswar

Nursing Student Found Hanging In Bhubaneswar

By Pragativadi News Service
14

Bhubaneswar: The body of a nursing girl student was found hanging in a nursing college in the Bharatpur area of the state capital city, Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Saurabh Dey. The victim was a resident of neighbouring West Bengal.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered. However, the exact reason behind the drastic step is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

Pragativadi News Service 16412 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking