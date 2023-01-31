Nursing Student Found Hanging In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a nursing girl student was found hanging in a nursing college in the Bharatpur area of the state capital city, Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Saurabh Dey. The victim was a resident of neighbouring West Bengal.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered. However, the exact reason behind the drastic step is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.