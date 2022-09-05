Nursing Student Found Dead Inside Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a nursing student was found hanging inside her hostel room in Jamukoli area under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar late Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kuni Kanhar from Bolangir. Though the reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that she committed suicide.

On getting information, police rushed to the hostel and recovered the body. Her parents have been informed a probe has been initiated in the matter.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.