Nursing Girl Student Found Hanging Inside Hostel Room

Bhubaneswar: The body of a nursing girl student was found hanging in the hostel room of a private college at Jamukoli area under the Airfield police station in Bhubaneswar.

While the identity of the deceased student is yet to be ascertained, she hails from Bolangir district, the police said.

According to sources, the girl student had locked the door of her hostel room since afternoon. Later, her classmates knocked on the hostel room door in the evening she did not respond.

As a result, the hostel inmates and the hostel authorities informed the police. When the police reached the spot and broke open the room’s door, they found the girl student hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta around her neck.

Police seized the dead body of the student and sent it to Capital Hospital for post-mortem. On the other hand, the family members of the student have been informed while the police searched the room and seized a mobile phone.