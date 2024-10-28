Angul: In a shocking incident at a government hospital in Angul, Odisha, nurses allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from a family for the delivery of their newborn. The father, Pratap Sahoo, reported the incident, prompting immediate assurances of action from the hospital authorities.

According to Mr. Sahoo, the nurses refused to proceed with the delivery until the bribe was paid, causing significant distress to the family. “We were in a state of panic and helplessness,” he recounted. “It was a moment of joy turned into a nightmare.”

Upon receiving the complaint, Sasikant Behera, a senior health official, assured that strict measures would be taken against those involved. “We have zero tolerance for such unethical practices,” Behera stated. “An investigation is underway, and those found guilty will face severe consequences.”