Nupur Sharma Controversy Reaches Bangladesh, Thousands Protest In Dhaka

Dhaka: In protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Mohammad in a TV show, thousands marched in Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka on Friday.

Protesters all gave a call to gherao the Indian embassy on June 16. The protesters also called for a boycott of Indian products and India.

Jamiat Ulema Bangladesh, Khilafat Majlis, Islam Oikyajot and other groups took part in the demonstrations.

Hundreds walked the streets near the main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka after Friday prayers, raising slogans against the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

following this, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) took extensive security measures in the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram and the Paltan area in view of the protests.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.