Nun rape case: Kerala court gives clean chit to Bishop Franco Mullakal

Kottayam: A court in Kottayam on Friday freed Bishop Franco Mullakal of all charges in the nun rape case.

The verdict absolving the involving the former bishop of Jalandhar Diocese was pronounced by additional sessions judge G Gopakumar.

On his way out of the court, Mulakkal said, “Lord is supreme. Truth prevailed.” Initial reports suggested lack of scientific evidence led to his acquittal.

Trial in the case had started in November 2019. The rape case against the Bishop was registered by police in Kottayam district in 2018.

In her police complaint in June 2018, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by Franco, then Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of Roman Catholic Church, between 2014 and 2016.