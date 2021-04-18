Number Of Beds In Dedicated COVID Hospitals To Be Increased In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of the second corona wave, the Odisha government has decided to increase the number of beds in dedicated COVID Care Centres and hospitals to accommodate patients.

The Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra has said that a five-fold increase will be made in the number of beds in hospitals and all the district Collectors have been instructed to do so.

The number of beds will be increased 4 to 5 times more than last year. Increasing the ICUs is not so possible because ICUs need setup. However, the ICU bed will be doubled, the director of public health said.

According to the director of the Department of Public Health, four categories of beds are required for COVID- infected patients which include- Common beds, oxygen support beds, ICU beds, and ICU beds with ventilators. “Only critically ill patients will be given ICU beds,” he said.

At present, 25 percent of general beds and 60 percent of ICU beds are occupied by patients. Similarly, 14 percent of the patients are in the ventilator beds. Of the 248 beds, 45 patients are in the ventilators. There are a total of 541 ICU beds in the state, of which 329 are currently occupied.

The Public Health Director further informed that doctors are being deployed in different districts to provide timely medical care to patients. He added that like other states, it has been decided to increase the oxygen supply by 10 times so that our state does not experience a shortage of oxygen.

