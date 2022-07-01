Nukkad Natak Organised In Dhenkanal Villages On Every Child’s Right To Education

Dhenkanal: With an aim to spread awareness on the Right to Education of children and encourage parents to send their children to school, Department of Justice, Govt. of India and Dept. of School along with Dept. of Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha under the Legal Literacy & Legal Awareness Programme (LLLAP) organised a NukadNatak or street play campaign on scheme DISHA in 12 different villages of Dhenkanal district.

The street play that spanned from 27th June to 30th June 2022 in different spots of the district, was performed by artists on the ‘’Right of the Children to Free & Compulsory Education Act, 2009″.

Through street play, the parents were sensitized to the importance of education in their children’s life especially children aged between 6 to 14 years. Also, awareness was created on improved facilities and quality education provided by the government, such as free education, study materials, uniform, mid-day meals etc.

The street plays were conducted in 12 different Gram panchayats of the Dhenkanal district including Baladiabandha, Talbarkote, Manipur, Gobindpur and Dhirapatna Gram Panchayats to name a few which were attended by Sarpanchs, Ward members, Anganwadi Workers, School Headmasters& Block Education Officers of respected GPs.