Nuking Pakistan Better Than Giving Power To Thieves: Imran Khan

Islamabad: Issuing a weird statement, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that “dropping an atomic bomb would have been better than handing over the helm to the thieves”.

According to The News International, Khan made these remarks while interacting with reporters on Friday at his Banigala residence.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman also said that he was shocked to see the “thieves” being foisted on the country, adding that dropping an atomic bomb would have been better than handing over the helm to these people.

According to The News International, Khan said those powerful people who would tell him the tales of corruption of the “previous rulers” started advising him to focus on his government’s performance instead of the graft charges against others. He further said that the thieves brought into power destroyed every institution and the judicial system, asking now which government official would probe the cases of “these criminals”.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan is “poisoning” the minds of the people of Pakistan with his speeches targeting state institutions.

“The nation has been divided as Khan repeatedly called (the then-Opposition and now government) thieves and dacoits,” Shehbaz had said during the first regular session of the National Assembly since the new government’s formation.