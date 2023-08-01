Nuh violence: 3 dead in communal clashes in Haryana, mobile internet suspended temporarily, schools shut

Gurugram: Three people were killed and at least 20 others, including several policemen, were injured Monday as mobs in Haryana’s Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said.

As news of the clash in Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna pelted stones and set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, belonging to people from that community. Protesters there blocked a road for hours.

The Union home ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law-and-order situation in Nuh district. In a communication to the Union home secretary, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home), T V S N Prasad, sought 20 companies of the RAF “urgently” for one week from July 31, as per PTI.

All schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad are closed on Tuesday, August 1. “Taking precautionary measures after the communal tension in district Nuh on Monday, all educational institutions including schools, colleges and coaching centers in Faridabad district will have a holiday on Tuesday. All educational institutions will follow these orders seriously,” District Information and Public Relations Office, Faridabad tweeted.

“All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram district will remain closed on Tuesday. We urge all educational institutions to strictly adhere to these orders,” the Gurugram District Magistrate said in a tweet on Monday.

It all started when a group of people reportedly threw stones at a rally being taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near Nand village in Nuh district. Vehicles were torched and stones were thrown as clashes broke out over reports of cow vigilante and Bhiwani deaths case accused Monu Manesar visiting Mewat.

It all started when a group of people reportedly threw stones at a rally being taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near Nand village in Nuh district. Vehicles were torched and stones were thrown as clashes broke out over reports of cow vigilante and Bhiwani deaths case accused Monu Manesar visiting Mewat.

Monu Manesar’s name was mentioned in the FIR registered over the death of Nasir and Junaid in February this year. Their charred remains were found in a Bolero in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

Monu Manesar’s name was mentioned in the FIR registered over the death of Nasir and Junaid in February this year. Their charred remains were found in a Bolero in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.