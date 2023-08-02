Nuh Violence: 22 FIRs Lodged, 150 Being Questioned

Haryana: Uneasy calm was seen in parts of Haryana a day after clashes broke out between two groups in Nuh district. Following the clashes, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed, and police force was deployed in the area to curb the tensions.

A flag march was conducted by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Gururgam’s Badshahpur, news agency ANI reported. Twenty-two FIRs were registered pertaining to the incident, at least 15 people were arrested and the police questioned 150 people.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police in a tweet urged people to not pay attention to rumours or reports on social media pertaining to the situation in the state.

