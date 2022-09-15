Nude photo against which complaint was filed is morphed: Ranveer Singh tells Mumbai police

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for an American magazine landed the actor into controversy as he was slammed for his nude pictures and even an FIR was lodged against him claiming that the Simmba actor has hurt the sentiments of women through his obscene pictures.

Ranveer Singh has claimed that one of the nude photographs of the actor, shared on social media, does not belong to the viral photoshoot, which he had done for New York-based Paper magazine. The photo in question, in which his private parts were allegedly visible, is morphed, Ranveer has told the Mumbai Police in his statement recorded on August 29.

According to a report in The Indian Express, it was based on this photograph in question that the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Ranveer on charges of obscenity on July 26. Ranveer has claimed that this particular photograph was not part of the seven photographs uploaded by him or the magazine on Instagram. After Ranveer’s statement, the police have sent the picture to the forensic science laboratory to confirm whether or not it has been morphed.

“He provided us with all the photos taken during the photoshoot. The police team also checked his Instagram posts, which do not have the photograph that was given by the complainant,” the officer said.

In July, Ranveer Singh broke the internet with his nude photoshoot for the Paper magazine. While the photos invited criticism from the common public and other organisations, Ranveer’s co-stars and close industry friends came out in his support. Alia Bhatt, who worked with Ranveer in Gully Boy, said, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite, Ranveer Singh. So the question itself is something I can’t tolerate. I love him and he is eternally favourite to every one of us.”