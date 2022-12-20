Nubia Z50 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc, 64-Megapixel Dual Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Nubia Z50 was launched in China on Monday. The Nubia Z50 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is available in internal storage options of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB. It features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Nubia Z50 price, availability

The Nubia Z50 is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 44,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,000) for the 12GB + 512GB version. There is also a top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option which is available for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,000).

The latest Nubia phone is available for pre-order from the Nubia China website and will go on sale at 10 am local time (7:30 am IST) on December 23rd.

Nubia Z50 Specifications

The Nubia Z50 runs MyOS 13 based on Android 13 and features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

In the camera department, the Nubia Z50 sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel (35mm, f/1.6) main lens with OIS support and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter, housed in a punch-hole center cutout at the top.

The smartphone is equipped with up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with a gravitational acceleration sensor, light and proximity sensor, geomagnetism sensor, and gyroscope. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The White Island and Black Reef colour variants of the phone measure 162.9×72.9×8.46mm and weigh 199 grams while the Lantau colour variant, which sports vegan leather instead of glass on the back, measures 162.9×72.9×8.71mm and weighs 197 grams.