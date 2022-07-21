Nubia Z40S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Nubia Z40S Pro has been launched in China. It is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered Nubia Z40 Pro that was launched earlier this year in February. It is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera. The smartphone also sports a custom slider on the right-side panel for instantly recording videos or capturing a photo. The Nubia Z40S Pro’s display has centrally positioned punch-hole and super-slim bezels. As compared to the Z40 Pro, the Z40S Pro has a redesigned camera module.

Nubia Z40S Pro price, availability

The Nubia Z40S Pro (80W + 5,000mAh) comes in four configurations. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 4,000) whereas the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000).

This Nubia smartphone also has a 120W + 4,600mAh variant that has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 51,000). It also has a 18GB RAM + 1TB storage variant that costs CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 80,000).

All of these variants come in Magic Green and Night Sea colour options.

There is also a Nubia Z40S Pro Ling Cage Edition that sports an exclusive design and custom UI. It costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model.

This smartphone will go on sale in China on July 26 at 10 am CST / 7:30 am IST.

Nubia Z40S Pro specifications, features

The Nubia Z40S Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display features a centrally-placed hole punch slot for the selfie camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

This handset features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor with an f/.6 aperture. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 116-degree field of view and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The rear camera setup is capable of 4K video recording at 120fps and up to 8K macro shooting. It also sports a 6 LED flash and a flicker sensor that assists when shooting under artificial lighting. Also, the Nubia Z40S Pro sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. This smartphone features the Nubia NEOVision camera technology for capturing enhanced photos. It is also fitted with a custom slider for instantly accessing the camera.

Depending on the mode, the Nubia Z40S Pro either packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support or a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The handset measures 16.27×73.95×8.05mm and weighs about 205 grams. It runs on Android 12 with the MyOS 12 skin on top. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC connectivity.