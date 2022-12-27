Nubia Redmagic 8 Pro, Redmagic 8 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Up To 165w Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specs

New Delhi: Nubia has launched a new gaming smartphone Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro and RedMagic 8 Pro+ – in China. The smartphones come as successors to the RedMagic 7 Pro and RedMagic 7S Pro from last year. Here are the details about the newly launched Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro and RedMagic 8 Pro+.

Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro price

The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro comes in four storage variants – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB – and is priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 47,525), CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 52,278) and CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 57,025), respectively. The smartphone also has a transparent colour variant, offering 12GB+256GB internal storage. It is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 59,401), respectively.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the biggest differentiator between the two phones is the battery and fast charging tech. The RedMagic 8 Pro+ packs a 5000mAh battery with 165W fast charging support. The RedMagic 8 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Both phones pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The company has also upgraded its internal cooling system called ICE 11.0 with a built-in fan and an air duct. The cooling system also features a 3D ice-grade dual pump and up to 10 layers of heat dissipation materials, which work together to bring the temperature down by 16 degrees. There is also a custom-developed Magic GPU to optimise frame rate performance.

On the front, there is a 6.8-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen, which is flat, has very thin bezels around it. There is support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness and a billion colours.

The devices come with a flat frame that houses 520Hz shoulder triggers. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a triple-microphone setup.

For selfies, the under-screen camera features a 16MP front camera. On the back, the cutouts feature a 50MP Samsung GN5 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The phones boot Android 13-based RedMagic OS 6.0 out of the box. There is no word on the global launch timeline of the gaming smartphones from Nubia. We will share more details when available.