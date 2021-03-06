Nubia Red Magic 6 Series: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Nubia Red Magic 6 gaming smartphones have been launched in china with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro are offered in multiple RAM and storage configurations and two colour options each. The Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro comes with active cooling for the heat sink during intense gaming sessions – similar to the Nubia Red Magic 5G. Both devices carry LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and triple rear cameras. The phones’ global availability details remain unclear at the moment.

Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro price, availability

Red Magic 6 starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,700) for the 8GB + 128GB variant that is followed by the 12GB + 128GB variant that costs CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 46,000). These two models are offered in Carbon Fibre Black colour option. There is another Cyber Neon option that comes in 12GB + 128GB configuration, along with the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB configuration that costs CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 49,500).

Red Magic 6 Pro is priced at CNY 4,399 for the base 12GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,600) for the 16GB + 256GB variant. The phone is offered in Black Iron and Ice Blade Silver colours. There is also a Transparent Edition of Red Magic 6 Pro that costs CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the 16GB + 256GB model and CNY 6,599 (roughly Rs. 74,200) for the 18GB + 512GB model.

Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the regular Nubia Red Magic 6 sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 500Hz single finger touch sampling rate, and 360Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. The display panel has 91.28 percent screen-to-body ratio and SGS Low Blue Light Eye Care certification that ensures fewer eye-strain problems. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with integrated Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

At the back, there’s a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a tiny sensor for selfies on the razer-thin bezel at the top. Other notable features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Red Magic 6 comes with a 5,050mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The company says that the gaming phone features an ICE6.0 cooling system that includes an 18,000-rpm high-speed centrifugal fan.