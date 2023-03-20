Nuapada Woman Killed By Leopard: PCCF

Bhubaneswar: The PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) Sushil Kumar Popli on Monday clarified that it is no Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT), but a leopard killed the woman in Sunabeda sanctuary of Nuapada district.

He said that the movement of the leopard is being monitored and the people of the nearby areas have been alerted.

He also directed Nuapada DFO to pay compensation amount to the family of the woman who was killed by the animal.

Earlier in the day, a 70-year-old woman was said to have been killed by a RBT in a forest while she was collecting firewood.

The incident took place at Jalmadei village near Sundabeda wildlife sanctuary.

She was identified as Snamati Barik. She had gone to the forest which is closed to her house to fetch firewood. The animal had hidden itself in a bush and attacked the elderly woman.

Following the incident, forest officials rushed to the spot and launched investigation.