Nuapada Tehsildar Suspended Over Self-Immolation Of Villager

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday suspended Nuapada Tehsildar Debendra Kumar Rout in connection with the death of a man who had self-immolated himself in front of the Tehsildar Office.

Rout was placed under suspension after the completion of disciplinary proceedings against him.

As per the order of the Revenue and Disaster Management , the headquarter of Rout has been fixed at Sambalpur under the Jurisdiction of RDC Northern Division.

He was asked not to leave the headquarters without the permission of the RDC.

One Jagdish Chauhan of Kalyanpur village under Nuapada block had set himself on fire in front of the office of the Nuapada Tehsildar on Thursday in protest against the harassment by the revenue authorities.

Chauhan was first admitted to Nuapada hospital but later shifted to VIMSAR in Burla where he succumbed to burns during treatment.

As per the reports Chauhan has been seeking permission to sell his land since January last year but the Tehsildar was sitting on the file and not taking any action.

Frustrated over the inaction, Chauhan immolated himself.