Bhubaneswar: At least 65 migrant labourers from Odisha’s Nuapada district are allegedly trapped at a brick kiln near Hyderabad of Telangana.

The matter came to fore after the trapped workers released a video pleading the state Government for immediate help and their rescue from the brick kiln.

According to reports, the workers are stuck in a brick kiln in Sircilla Chandrampet of Hyderabad.