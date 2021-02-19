Nuapada farmer attempts suicide as paddy selling token expires

Nuapada: A farmer in Bhingiamunda village under Nuapada district has taken poison as he could not sale his paddy due to the expiry of token timing. He is identified as Romachan Dandasena.

Dandasena was admitted to Kharial hospital for treatment. Family members of the farmer who attempted suicide said that as the token date has expired and he could not sale his product.

The family members alleged that the electric line to his bore well point was snapped due to non-payment of electricity charges. Dandasena was said to be under tremendous mental pressure for some days due to the problem.