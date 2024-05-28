Nuapada: Driver Killed, Helper Critical In Road Mishap

Nuapada: The driver of a freight truck was killed while the helper sustained critical injuries after the truck was hit by another vehicle in Nuapada district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Tirupati Kumar Singh of Mandbishi village under Kashipur police station in Koraput district. And the injured helper is Kailash Dhangada Majhi.

Majhi has been admitted to Boden CHC for treatment. On intimation, police reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased driver which was stuck under the vehicle. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched into the matter.