Nuapada Dhaba Owner Murder Case Cracked With Arrest Of Four

Bhubaneswar: Nuapada police has cracked the murder case of a Dhaba owner of Duajhar village under Khariar police limits with the arrest of four persons, which also includes her son-in-law and brother, informed Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwaker today.

Further furnishing details, the senior police officer said that the deceased Basanti Meher’s son-in-law and elder brother hatched the conspiracy and killed Meher by hiring two supari killers from Burla area.

They had hired the supari killers at a deal of Rs 6 lakh.

As per the police, on July 31 night, the two supari killers came on a motorcycle with a country-made gun and stopped by the dhaba. They later went inside and asked Basanti for food. When she refused to offer them food, the two opened fire at her before fleeing the spot.

She later died undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khariar.