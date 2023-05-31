Nuapada DFO Office’s Senior Assistant Sanjaya Bag Lands In Vigilance Net

Nuapada: Vigilance sleuths today apprehended a Senior Assistant of DFO office in Nuapada while taking Rs 20,000 bribe for processing pension document.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of the accused.

He was held while demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 bribe from a complainant for processing the pension paper documents and facilitating the release of retirement benefits in favour of the latter’s sister following her voluntary retirement in 2022.

A case (No.16 dated 30.05.2023) has been registered with the Koraput Vigilance police station in this connection under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. An investigation is in progress against the accused Bag and detailed reports are awaited.