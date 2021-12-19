Nuapada Civil Supplies Office Junior Accountant In Vigilance Net

Nuapada: Nuapada Civil Supplies Office junior accountant landed in the Vigilance net after the anti-corruption wing intercepted him with unaccounted cash Rs 2.16 lakh.

The apprehended accountant has been identified as Tara Charan Panda.

Acting on reliable inputs, Panda was intercepted on NH 353 by Vigilance officials in Nuapada and detained for further interrogation.

As he could not give any satisfactory answers towards the possession of the money, officials intensified their investigation. Further investigation in the case is continuing, officials said.