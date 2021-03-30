Nuapada-Chhattisgarh bus service suspended following spike in COVID cases

Nuapada: The Nuapada district administration has discontinued bus services to Chhattisgarh following spike in coronavirus cases.

The district administration said influx of people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh has become responsible for the spread of the dreaded disease. Therefore, the authorities have decided to cancel bus services between the regions forthwith to keep Covid at bay.

The district administration has advised the people through public address system to maintain social distancing norms. The health wing has stressed on testing and tracking and has taken extra precaution as there has been a spike of corona in educational institutions.

The officials have maintained that containment zones might be declared in view of rising Covid cases.