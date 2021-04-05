Nuapada Admin Prohibits Entry Of Visitors To Temples, Tourist Spots

Nuapada: Keeping in view the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nuapada district administration has decided to put restrictions on the visits of devotees and tourists.

Reportedly, visitors will not be allowed to visit Yogeswar temple, Jaleswar temple, Shiv temple, Patora Dam, Tikhali Dam and Patalaganga.

This has been informed by Nuapada District Collector.

The order further stated religious rituals will be allowed as usual at temples or places of worship with a limited number of persons while adhering to Covid-19 protocols strictly.

While maximum 100 persons will be allowed to marriage-related functions, maximum 50 persons will be allowed to funeral-related functions (with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and maintenance of social distances).