Nuapada ACSO Lands In Vig Net Over DA Charges

Cuttack: Assistant Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) of Nuapada district has come under the scanner of the Vigilance department for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

The sleuths of the anti-corruption wing conducted simultaneous raids at six places including the office and residence of the accused officer Ratnakar Sethi.

Till now, two buildings, a kalyan mandap, 3-acre land, Rs 1.13 cr insurance, 498 gm gold and 2.5 kg silver ornaments have been detected.

However, the exact amount of disproportionate assets that the Government official has possessed will be ascertained after completion of the search drive, said Vigilance sources.