Nuapada ACSO Found In Possession Of Over Rs 6.73 Cr Disproportionate Assets: Odisha Vigilance

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday said that assets worth over Rs 6.73 Crore have been unearthed during the house search of Nuapada Additional Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO), Ratnakar Sethy, on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

According to a press note from the Vigilance Directorate, six teams of Odisha Vigilance, led by six DSsP, 12 Inspectors and other staff, on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance in Cuttack carried out simultaneous house searches at the properties of ACSO Ratnakar Sethy at six places.

During the searches, Vigilance sleuths found that ACSO Sethy has amassed assets amounting to more than Rs 6.73 Crores which includes, one four-storeyed building worth Rs.2,12,25,000 at Chauliaganj, one double-storeyed building; one triple-storeyed building (Kalyan Mandap) named Natraj Palace at Balisahi; a farm house sprawling over 3 acres of land covered by boundary wall with rest shed at Gurudijhatia’s Oranda; four plots- three at Chauliaganj and one plot at Balisahi in Cuttack town.

Moreover, Insurance deposits worth Rs.1,17,54,828 Crore; Bank deposits including Fixed deposits in the name of Sethy and his family members worth Rs.89,24,081; Gold ornaments weighing 500 gms & silver ornaments weighing 2.55 Kg worth Rs.20,94,000; Household articles worth Rs.16,54,900, three two-wheelers; Cash and other movable and immovable properties, all totalling to over Rs 6.73 Crore have been unearthed during the house searches, the Vigilance further said.