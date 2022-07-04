Nuapada: 4 Including Minor Killed, Woman Critical In Bike-Truck Collision

Nuapada: At least four persons, including a minor, were killed and a woman sustained grievous injuries after the motorcycle they were all travelling in was hit by a goods truck on the NH-353 between Udyanbandha and Krishna village in Nuapada district.

While the identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained, it is believed that the injured woman is the mother of the deceased minor.

According to reports, a couple and their minor child, hailing from Hatisari village, along with two other relatives were en route to Sanbahali village within Komana police station limits when a speeding truck hit them head-on.

The collision was so intense that the man and his two brothers-in-law died at the scene and his wife and minor child were left battling for life.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to Komana Community Health Center (CHC) in a 108 ambulance. However, the minor succumbed to his injuries at the CHC and the woman was shifted to the Bhadrak DHH as her health condition worsened.

Later, Komana police seized the truck and the ill-fated bike from the mishap scene and launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.