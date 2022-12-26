Nuapada: 23 women among 26 held for attacking cops in Jonk

Nuapada: As many as 26 people including 23 women have been arrested in connection with assaulting on-duty police personnel at Iranipada under Jonk police station limits in Nuapada district while the cops had gone to nab two miscreants against whom warrants were issued.

According to reports, the Jonk police conducted a raid at Iranipada in Khariar Road town on Sunday noon. However, about 50 men and women ambushed the cops and attacked them. Following the attack, 10 cops including two ASIs sustained injuries.

Jonk police registered a case into the incident and started an investigation. This morning, a police team of Jonk PS IIC Kailash Chandra Sethi conducted a raid at Iranipada and apprehended 26 persons involved in the attack. Sethi said the arrested persons are undergoing questioning and they will be forwarded to the court after medical check-ups.

Khariar IIC Anirush Muduli, Lakhana IIC Gurudev Karmi and three platoons of police forces were deployed during the raid.