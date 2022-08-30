Nuakhai: Special Holiday declared in Sambalpur, Bargarh on 2nd Sept

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Tuesday declared a special holiday in the districts of Sambalpur and Bargarh on 2nd September (Friday), the day following Nuakhai festival on 1st Sept.

Madhusmita Sahu, Joint Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Govt of Odisha, has written a letter to the Northern Revenue Commissioner (Sambalpur) in this regard.

In the letter, she mentioned that there will be a special holiday in Sambalpur and Bargarh on 2nd September 2022 on the occasion of Nuakhai.

Notably, the state government has already declared a holiday on 1st September 2022 (Thursday) on the occasion of Nuakhai.

With the declaration of a Special Holiday on 2nd Sept, the people will get two days of holiday to observe the agrarian festival in a grand manner. It is pertinent to mention here that the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly had urged the Chief Minister to consider two days of holiday in Western Odisha for the celebration of Nuakhai.