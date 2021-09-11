Nuakhai Juhar: The Agrarian Fest Of Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Celebrated a day after Ganesh Chaturthi every year, today, September 6 marks the harvest festival of Nuakhai.

Nuakhai or Nuankhai is one of the most important festivals in Western Odisha, where it is celebrated with great dedication and joy. Also referred to as Nuakhai Parab or Nuakahi Bhetghat the festival’s literal translation sums up to new food where nua means new and khai means food.

The festival is often compared to Tamil Nadu’s Onam which is also a celebration of fresh harvest and is understandably, of massive significance for the agricultural community.

Nuakhai has its finest celebration in districts like Sambalpur, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Kalahandi and Nuapada. The festival is also celebrated in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand where it is known to be Navakhai Parv.

Families away from their homeland drive back for the great celebration of harvested crops. Wearing new clothes, people offer prayers and delicious food cooked from the newly harvested crops to the gods. This auspicious festival is also known as Nuakhai Parab or Nuakhai Bhetghat.