Nuakhai Festival: Odisha Govt Declares Holiday For Banks On Sept 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday declared a holiday for banks and other banking institutions on the occasion of Nuakhai festival on the 1st of September.

The Banks and other Banking Institutions in Odisha will remain closed on September 1, 2022 on the occasion of Nuakhai, the major agrarian festival of Western Odisha.

“The Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare under the explanation to section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act,1881 (Central Act XXVI of 1881), read with the Notification of Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs No. 20-25-56- Public-I dated the 8th June, 1957, the Public Holidays, expressly defined in the said explanation, that the Banks and other Banking Institutions etc. in Odisha, will remain closed on 1st September, 2022 (Thursday) on the occasion Nuakhai”, reads a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management into this effect.