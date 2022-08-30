Nuakhai Bonanza: 41 Lakh Eligible Farmers To Receive KALIA Assistance In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai, eligible farmers in Odisha will get Rs 2000 each in their bank accounts through KALIA scheme. More than 41 lakh farmers will be benefitted from the assistance.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the release of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation – KALIA to the eligible farmers.

According to official sources, CM Naveen Patnaik will release the assistance on the occasion of Nuakhai. The Government will release a total amount of about Rs 869 crore which will be deposited in the bank accounts of about 41 lakh small and marginal farmers of the state.