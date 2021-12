Gajapati: Nuagada forester Ganesh Pradhan landed in the Vigilance net after allegations of possession of disproportionate assets against him surfaced.

The Vigilance sleuths searched at four places along with his office, house at Gandhi Nagar of Paralakhemundi, and Paternal house at Harishchandrapur.

The exact amount of the disproportionate assets will be ascertained after the completion of the raid.