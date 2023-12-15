Nua Odisha District Festival Kicks Off In Angul

Bhubaneswar: In continuation of the far-reaching impact witnessed during the preliminary stages of the Nua-O initiative, Odisha launched the next phase of the campaign, the Nua–O District festival. Commencing in Angul, the District Fest kicked off with great enthusiasm captivating over 10,000 students with a series of events, including live music performances from Odisha’s stars. Awards were also presented to the winners of the previous phase of the campaign to recognize their efforts and encourage them.

The fest was graced by Minister of Sports & Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera, officials of the sports department and the district administration. Towards the end, 5T Chairman VK Pandian, addressed the gathering via virtual conference where he highlighted the Chief Minister’s vision for the youth and the transformation journey championed by Odisha.

During his address, VK Pandian emphasized the importance of overall personality development for youth in today’s competitive landscape. While he reiterated the importance of education, he explained the importance of extracurricular activity in developing creativity, self-confidence, teamwork, and punctuality.

He said, “In today’s dynamic and competitive landscape, education lays the foundation, but true empowerment comes from nurturing well-rounded individuals. Whether it is dance, debate, sports or anything else, extracurricular activity is very important. Our hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik believes investment in youth is an investment in the future and we are committed to this vision.”

The thousands of attendees, primarily students from across the district, cherished the lively ambience, joyfully engaging in song and dance as they observed the performances of their beloved stars. Ollywood singers Navya Jayadi and Soyam Padhi, the One M crew, and the comic duo of Junior Papu Pom Pom all enthralled the audience with a series of performances. The resonating echoes of “juba Odisha Nabin Odisha” filled the air, echoing the spirit of a rejuvenated Odisha poised for the future.

The captivating performances added flair to the festivity, engaging and entertaining the gathered crowd throughout the event. More than mere entertainment, the festival showcased Odisha’s transformational journey, offering the young audience a glimpse into the remarkable strides taken towards progress.

The Nua – O district will go on till the 5th of February, 2024 reaching 30 districts. Notably, the previous phase of the initiative saw over 55,000 sports participate in six different sports.