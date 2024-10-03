Talcher: In a remarkable display of support for local talent, NTPC Talcher Thermal has sponsored Smt. Bibharani Patra, a mountaineer from Odisha for her successful expedition to Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe and Russia.

This sponsorship falls under NTPC Talcher Thermal’s community development initiative, aimed at fostering local talent and encouraging individuals to pursue excellence in diverse fields.

Hailing from Meramundali near Talcher, Bibharani, an accomplished mountaineer with previous feats including scaling Mount Stok Kangri in Ladakh and Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, embarked on the challenging ascent of Mount Elbrus, located in the Russian Caucasus. With NTPC Talcher Thermal’s unwavering support, her endeavour marks a significant achievement for the region, placing Odisha on the global mountaineering map.

Speaking about the initiative, Vijay Chand, HOP & CGM, NTPC Talcher Thermal, stated, “We are extremely proud of Bibharani’s achievement. Supporting local talent like hers aligns with our commitment to community upliftment and holistic development. Her determination is truly inspiring, and we are honoured to have played a part in her journey to Mount Elbrus.”

The initiative is a part of NTPC Talcher Thermal’s continuous efforts to promote sports, education, and talent development through its Community Development (CD) programs. Bibharani expressed her gratitude to NTPC Talcher Thermal for their support, stating, “This journey to Mount Elbrus has been a dream come true, and I am deeply thankful to NTPC Talcher Thermal for enabling me to take this step. Their belief in my ability has been a tremendous source of strength throughout the expedition.”

This initiative marks a milestone in NTPC Talcher Thermal’s ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for the local community. With initiatives like these, NTPC continues to inspire and support individuals who aspire to achieve extraordinary feats.