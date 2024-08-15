NTPC Talcher Thermal Commemorates 78th Independence Day with Patriotism and Community Spirit

Talcher: NTPC Talcher Thermal celebrated the 78th Independence Day with a vibrant display of patriotism and community unity on August 15, 2024.

The event was marked by the unfurling of the national flag by Shri Vijay Chand, Chief General Manager & Head of Project (HOP), Talcher Thermal, followed by the National Anthem, which resonated with pride and devotion among all present.

In his inspiring address, Shri Chand emphasized NTPC’s steadfast commitment to ensuring national energy security and the organization’s crucial role in shaping the nation’s future. He also highlighted the ongoing initiatives at the Talcher Thermal Power Plant (TTPP) aimed at uplifting the nearby communities, reaffirming NTPC’s dedication to corporate social responsibility.

Shri Chand was joined at the event by Dr. J.P Roy, General Manager (Project), Shri Deepak, General Manager (Engineering), Smt. Vibha Agarwal, President, Sagarika Ladies Club, Shri Rahesh Kr. Dhayal, Deputy Commandant, CISF, as well as other senior officials, employees, and CISF personnel.

The Independence Day salutation unfolded with precision and pride, led by the CISF troops. The event featured a cultural kaleidoscope, with captivating performances by students from DAV Schools, participants from the ‘Girl Empowerment Mission,’ children from Bal Bhawan, and members of the Sagarika Ladies Club. Additionally, Ashalok Hospital contributed to the community spirit by distributing fruits to the admitted patients.

Beyond the formal celebration, NTPC Talcher Thermal extended its sense of joy and togetherness by distributing sweets to all government schools across four Gram Panchayats. The event concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing the outstanding performance and dedicated efforts of employees across various domains.

Shri Vijay Chand, CGM & HOP, Talcher Thermal, expressed his thoughts on the occasion:

As we celebrate the 78th Independence Day, it is a moment to reflect on our collective journey and the milestones we have achieved. NTPC Talcher Thermal remains committed to powering the nation’s progress while nurturing the communities we serve. Together, we are not only contributing to the nation’s energy security but also fostering a brighter future for all.

The 78th Independence Day at NTPC Talcher Thermal served as a poignant reminder of the harmonious relationship between corporate excellence and social responsibility, with the spirit of patriotism and community at its core.