NTPC REL Signs First Green Term Loan Worth 500 Cr

New Delhi: NTPC Renewable Energy ltd (REL) a 100 per cent subsidiary of NTPC ltd, has signed its first Green Term Loan agreement of Rs 500 crores with Bank of India.

The pact has been signed for its 470 MW Solar Projects in Rajasthan & 200 MW Solar Projects in Gujarat.

NTPC REL currently has renewable project portfolio of 3,450 MW of which 820 MW projects are under construction and 2,630 MW projects been won for which PPAs are pending to be executed.