NTA UGC NET Exam City Slips Out for August 21 -23

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made the city intimation slips for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June session available on the official website as of today, August 13, 2024.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can obtain their city intimation slips by visiting the official website or by using the direct link provided here.

The UGC NET June session for 2024 is set to occur from August 21 to September 4, 2024, with two shifts per day: the first from 9 AM to 12 Noon, and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The official website states, “City intimation slips for the exams on August 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2024, are now accessible. Slips for subsequent dates will be issued in due course.”

Candidates should ensure that their city intimation slips include their photo, signature, and QR code. If any of these elements are absent, they should re-download the slip.

Instructions to Download UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip:

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to download their city intimation slips from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

Step 2: Find the “Advance City Intimation Slip” option.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the city intimation slip login page.

Step 4: Input the necessary details such as your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 6: You may download the slip or print it for future use.