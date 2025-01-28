A total of 114 candidates will be taking the re-exam today and tomorrow, alongside other candidates scheduled for the same dates.

The NTA rescheduled the exams for candidates from e Talent (TC code- 40086), located at No 3, Belmar Estate, Nagasandra Main Road, Amaravathi Layout, Nagara Bavi, Nalagadderanahalli, Peenya Bengaluru, Karnataka, due to a technical issue.

Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their application number, password, and captcha code on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. They must also carry a filled self-declaration form, a passport-size photograph (the same as the one uploaded in the application), and a valid government-issued photo ID. Additionally, candidates must adhere to the JEE Main dress code; failure to do so will result in being denied entry to the exam hall.

Check out the new centre for the exam below:

JEE Main 2025 – Old exam centre New exam centre Scholars Training Institute Belresheed Tower, 1, NMC Healthcare Building, Buhaira Corniche, Sharjah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, 4472 Scholar Training Institute, 902-903 1501-1502, The First Tower, Alkhan Street, Al Majaz- 3, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Pincode-50001 Institute for Advanced Computer Technology, 21/03/44/03, Behind Choti Devkali Mandir, Tulsi Nagar Ayodhya, Faizabad, UP-224723 New Centre: SRS Digital Institute MIG-35 Kaushalpuri Colony Phase-2 Ayodhya Prayagraj exam centres Varanasi exam centres

Based on the JEE Main 2025 exam analysis for January 22, 23, and 24, students found the question paper easier to moderate compared to last year’s exam. Mathematics was the toughest subject, while Physics and Chemistry were easier.

The NTA will start the registration for JEE Main Session 2 on January 31, for BE/BTech Paper 1 and BArch/BPlanning Paper 2.