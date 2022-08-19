NTA Releases CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 5 Exam

New Delhi: The admit card for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 phase 5 has been released online by the National Testing Agency.

Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Phase 5 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 21, 22 and 23, 2022.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the direct link and steps given below.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2022 link available on home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.