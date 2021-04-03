NTA Postpones ARPIT-2020 Exam

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) examination 2020 which was scheduled to be conducted on April 10, 2021.

The examination has been deferred in view of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of examination and for downloading admit cards of the examination will be displayed on the website www.nta.ac.in/https://arpit.nta.nic.in/ shortly.

Candidates have been advised to keep visiting the NTA website www.nta.ac.in/https://arpit.nta.nic.in/ for any update in this regard.