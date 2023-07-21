NTA declares CUET PG 2023 results for admission in central universities

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 results for students seeking admission into post-graduation courses in central universities.

According to NTA, nearly 8.7 lakh students had appeared in this examination, for whom the results have been declared on Thursday evening.

The NTA said that the students who appeared in the examination can view their CUET PG results from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA informed that the results of all the candidates have also been shared with the universities where the candidates had applied. The NTA, which conducts these examinations, says that now the candidates are advised to keep in touch with the respective universities and institutes for more information.