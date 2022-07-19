NTA Constitutes Fact Finding Committee To Investigate Kollam NEET Incident

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter following allegations that about 100 girls were asked to remove their bras (upper innerwear) before entering the NEET exam centre at Ayur in Kerala’s Kollam.

After much uproar, the Ministry of Education has asked NTA to ascertain all the facts about the incident on the spot from stakeholders present at the Centre at that time.

Accordingly, a Fact Finding Committee has been constituted by the NTA to ascertain the facts in detail. Further action will be taken based on the report of the Fact-Finding Committee.

Muraleedharan, MOS, Ministry of External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, and other public representatives from Kerala have met the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the matter. Dr. R. Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, Government. of Kerala has also written a letter to Union Education Minister.