NTA Calls For CUET-UG 2024 Applications; Last Date To Apply On March 26

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency started the CUET UG 2024 registration process on February 27, 2024.

The link for students to register and apply for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2024 is available on the official website – exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates eligible to apply for the CUET UG 2024 exams can visit the official website to register and apply.

The CUET UG registration 2024 link will be open until March 26, 2024. Students are advised to submit their applications before the deadline to be considered for the exams. After the completion of the CUET application process, candidates will be provided with the application correction window. The correction facility will be available from March 28 to 29, 2024.

When applying for the CUET UG 2024 exams candidates must first read through the instructions provided. Students are required to create a password when completing the CUET UG 2024 registration for the exams which will be used for further procedures to login. Follow the details given below to apply for the CUET UG 2024 exam.

CUET UG @024: Application Process

The CUET UG 2024 applications are available online. After completing the CUET UG 2024 registration, candidates are required to login with the application number and password and complete the CUET UG 2024 application form. Students must enter the following details in their applications

Personal details

Subjects

Educational Qualification

Documents

The following documents are to be uploaded to the CUET UG application 2024

The recent photograph should be colour or black/white (but with clear contrast). Scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG format. Size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb. Size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb. Size of the scanned copy of the certificate should be between 50 kb to 300 kb.

CUET UG 2024: How To Apply

The CUET UG 2024 application link is available on the official website cuetug,ntaonline.in. The steps to follow when filling out the CUET UG 2024 application is given below

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2024 website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG new registration link

Step 3: Enter the credentials and create a password

Step 4: Login using the application id and password

Step 5: Fill out the CUET UG application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link