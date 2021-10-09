NTA Announces To Reschedule UGC NET 2021 Again

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced to reschedule the examination dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

As per the notice, NTA has decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates which will be announced shortly.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) had rescheduled the examination dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles and the revised dates of examination were announced from 17 October to 25 October 2021,” the notification read.

“Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other major examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates which will be announced shortly,” the notification read.

The NTA will soon provide the detailed date sheet on the official website.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, httpp://uacnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at [email protected],” the notification further read.