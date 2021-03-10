NSG To Conduct Security Recce At Puri Jagannath Temple On March 18

Bhubaneswar: The National Security Guard (NSG) will inspect the security system of Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri on March 18.

A 5-member NSG team from Delhi comprising two officers and two personnel will conduct the mock drill along with State police at the 12th century shrine.

The NSG reconnaissance team has urged the Odisha police to brief about the security measures around the temple. The team has also requested the State police to provide necessary assistance including accommodation, transporting, and messing.

Inspector general of police (operations) Amitabh Thakur has been appointed as the nodal officer for better coordination and smooth conduct of the NSG’s reconnaissance in the temple.

The NSG had earlier conducted such security inspections in September 2018 and July 2017.

The NSG carries out such security mock drills at high sensitive religious institutions across the country.