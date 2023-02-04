NSA Ajit Doval To Meet UK Counterpart For Annual Strategic Dialogue

New Delhi: National security advisor Ajit Doval will today meet his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in London for the annual strategic dialogue.

Ajit Doval will meet his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in London today for the annual strategic dialogue, with the British state broadcaster BBC attempting to rake up the 2002 Gujarat riots and target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the UK becoming a hotbed of the so-called Khalistan movement and Pakistan-sponsored movement to keep the Kashmir issue alive, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

On his way back from a positive meeting with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington, NSA Doval will stop in London to speak candidly with Barrow about the bilateral relationship, the global strategic environment, the Ukraine war, and the Indo-Pacific.

The two NSAs are anticipated to discuss terrorism in the Af-Pak region as well as the wider situation in the Middle East, as per the report.

While India and the UK are aiming to establish a free trade agreement this year, the British deep state is proving to be a major stumbling block in bilateral relations, as it resents the fact that a former British empire territory has surpassed the UK in terms of economic and worldwide weight.

According to the IMF, India is the world’s fastest-expanding big economy, whereas Britain has the weakest link among the G-7 economies, the report said.