NRRI Contributes Immensely To India’s Food Security: Prez Murmu

Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) has contributed immensely to India’s food security and also in improving farmers’ lives.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Indian Rice Congress at ICAR-National Rice Research Institute here, the President said India has overcome the dependency on others for rice and became leading consumer and exporter of rice today. The credit goes to the National Rice Research Institute, she said.

Rice is the cornerstone of food security in India and also a key factor for our economy, he maintained.

Expressing concern of conservation of traditional varieties, the president advised the scientists to take the challenge in preserving and conserving traditional varieties on one hand, and maintaining ecological balance on the other. Saving soil from excessive use of chemical fertilizers is also another challenge before the scientists, she added.

“We need to reduce our dependence on such fertilizers in order to keep our soil healthy,” she said expressing confidence that scientists are at work to devise eco-friendly rice production systems.

The President was pleased to note that ICAR-NRRI has developed India’s first high protein rice, called CR Dhan 310 and NRRI has also released a high-zinc rice variety, called CR Dhan 315. She said that development of such bio-fortified varieties is an ideal example of science in the service of society.